The Health Ministry in Palestine's Gaza has released the names of 34,344 Palestinians, including 710 Palestinian newborns, who were killed by Israeli military in its ongoing war in the besieged territory.

The list published on Monday included the names of 11,983 Palestinians minors — under the age of 18 — killed by the Israeli army since October 7 last year.

The list has names of of 2,734 Palestinians over 60 who were also killed by Israeli military.

Gaza has been described as a "graveyard for children" by James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF.

Last month, Israel killed two newborn twins in an air strike while their father Muhammad Abu al Qumsan was en route to register their birth at the hospital.

The twins, just three days old, were killed along with their mother and grandmother.

Compiling data

Previously, the Ministry had published names of nearly half of the deceased and indicated that it was in the process of compiling personal data for the remaining victims before their names could be released.