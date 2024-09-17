The beauty of Kashmir, nestled in outer Himalayas, has long graced Indian cinema screens. It was always a popular spot where Indian filmmakers shot romantic scenes.

Kashmiri Muslims were shown leading serene lives, devoted to farming, rearing cattle, and prayers.

In some of those Bollywood movies, a Muslim Kashmiri also used to act as a sidekick of an Indian hero who comes from the sun-battered and dusty plains to find love in the mountains of Kashmir.

But after 1989 when a popular armed revolt for independence or merger with neighbouring Pakistan erupted, Bollywood's portrayal of Kashmir migrated from docile locals to a more nationalistic and statist view.

Suddenly, the meek nature of Kashmiri people was smeared as a potential threat to India's security. Kashmiris were depicted as trouble-makers or terrorists. Or they were simply brain-washed by Pakistan without having their own agency.

But now, an upcoming movie on Kashmir — Saffron Kingdom — seeks to snatch the narrative away from the powerful Bollywood.

"Bollywood has used Kashmir as a beautiful backdrop but never told the story from our perspective. Instead, we have been shown as the villains," Arfat Sheikh, 39, a Kashmiri filmmaker and the brains behind Saffron Kingdom tells TRT World.

Sheikh says he wants to challenge India's — especially Bollywood's — long-standing portrayal of Kashmiris, addressing both the lack of authentic representation and the erasure of Kashmir's history.

Sheikh, who grew up in India-administered Kashmir during the 1990s, says the film, slated for an early 2025 release, was born from his desire to reclaim his people's narrative, who have often been negatively depicted by Indian cinema.

The 90-second trailer of Saffron Kingdom has garnered over 1.5 million views across social media platforms since its premiere a week ago.

The wordplay on saffron is not accidental.

Saffron is both a premium spice and the colour associated with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which, on August 5, 2019, revoked Kashmir's constitutionally granted autonomous status. Many Kashmiris say India's decision to annex Kashmir is aimed to alter its demography, change its Muslim character and finally kill the demands for any right to self-determination.

For the BJP, saffron symbolises its connection to 'Hindutva', or Hindu nationalism.

Party members, from grassroots workers to government officials, view Kashmir through the lens of this ideology, promoting cultural and religious integration across India.

Kashmir, however, has a troubled history.

The region is split between India and Pakistan, both of which claim it in full but control only parts. The two countries have fought three wars over the territory since the partition of British India in 1947. China also holds a silver of Kashmir, making Kashmir world's only nuclear tri-junction.

Sheikh, the director of the new movie, highlights how, since the 1990s, Bollywood films depicted Kashmiris as terrorists, further dehumanising the region's people.

This trend, he argues, has persisted, reinforcing stereotypes that cast suspicion on Kashmiris. He points to recent films, where the premise often centres around combating terrorism, with Kashmiris portrayed as the terrorists.

Preserving Kashmir's collective memory

India's BJP has long maintained that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which granted Kashmir limited autonomy, were temporary provisions that needed to be revoked. Since August 5, 2019, the Indian government has claimed that Kashmir's security has significantly improved.

But critics say otherwise.

According to a report by The Wire, over 40 journalists in Kashmir faced harassment in the two years following the revocation of Article 370, with many being summoned, raided, or subjected to background checks.

Award-winning journalists and those looking to work abroad were barred from travelling, and many had their passports impounded without explanation.

The government's crackdown on media has led to a print industry heavily reliant on state advertising, resulting in a pro-government bias in news coverage. As a result, self-censorship has become widespread, silencing critical voices and leaving a noticeable gap in the region's media landscape.