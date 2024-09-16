The US has said that the initial findings of an Israeli investigation into the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank, do not exonerate Israeli security forces.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the initial findings already show that something went “tragically wrong and you had the killing American citizen that never should have occurred”.

Miller reiterated the US call on Israel that rules of engagement need to be changed to prevent the killing of “unarmed civilians who are doing nothing more than showing up at a peaceful protest”.

Miller said the US will wait for the results of the Israeli investigation and signaled that if it is not satisfied with the results of the investigation, it will seek to take additional measures.

Evidences contradicts Israeli claims