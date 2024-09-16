WORLD
Netanyahu to fire Gallant and appoint Sa'ar as new defence chief — reports
Gideon Sa'ar, head of right-wing New Hope party and who rejects prisoner swap deal with Hamas, is set to replace Yoav Gallant, Israeli media say.
Gallant says he supports ceasefire deal rather than Netanyahu's "total victory" in Gaza, calling it "nonsense."
Noureldein Ghanem
September 16, 2024

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to sack Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and appoint Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope party, as the new defence chief, Israeli media reported.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted sources on Monday as saying that negotiations are under way between Netanyahu's office and Sa'ar — who opposes a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian resistance group Hamas — to replace Gallant, who has been at odds with Netanyahu's war strategy in besieged Gaza.

The reshuffle may be announced within hours, Israeli media said.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, hundreds of Israelis rallied in front of Sa'ar's home in capital Tel Aviv, protesting the prospect of him joining the extremist government, according to Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

If Sa'ar decides to accepts Netanyahu's offer, "it will be a flip-flop of gargantuan proportions that negates and betrays everything he has been perceived as in the past five years," Haaretz opined.

Gallant has been under fire from Netanyahu's far-right allies, including notorious National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Rifts over Gaza strategy

Israeli media recently reported deep differences between Netanyahu and top security officials, including Gallant, who says the time is right for a ceasefire in Gaza, contrary to Netanyahu, who insists on continuing the war and keeping control of the Palestine-Egypt border area, known as the Philadelphi Corridor or Saladin Axis.

Last month, Gallant said the reason the hostage deal is being stalled is Israel, saying that he supports a ceasefire deal rather than Netanyahu's "total victory nonsense."

Netanyahu responded, saying that Gallant adopts an anti-Israel narrative that lowers the chances of releasing the hostages in Gaza.

Recently, Netanyahu declared to Gallant that he prioritises the siege of Philadelphi Corridor over bringing back the hostages.

Thousands of Israelis have been protesting against Netanyahu for weeks, accusing him of thwarting the swap deal and urging the government to accept a truce with Hamas.

