In a unique show of solidarity with Palestine, Turkish MP Yucel Arzen Haciogullari has released an AI-generated song titled "Boycott," urging listeners to take action against Israel’s relentless war on Palestine's Gaza.

The song, shared by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, paints a poignant picture of the suffering of innocent people in the besieged enclave with lines like "a baby dies, no sign, unjustly gone."

Erdogan, sharing the song on X, wrote: "We stand with Gaza and our Palestinian brothers with our voices, words, prayers, humanitarian aid, and all the means at our disposal." He added that Türkiye "will always continue to support their noble and honourable resistance."

The song encourages listeners to remain steadfast in their fight for justice: “How do we act? Stroke by stroke. How do we fight? Goal by goal.”

The song also alludes to the propaganda and disinformation produced by Israel, backed by its Western allies, to maintain and justify the war which has claimed over 41,226 Palestinian lives since it began on October 7, 2023.

"Boycott makes us hold our land," it says, referring to the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israeli forces and the potential risk of the conflict spreading throughout the region.

Türkiye's support for Palestine