Ecuador will implement nationwide nighttime blackouts and teleworking in the public sector as the worst drought in decades threatens the country's hydroelectric plants, the government announced.

The measures, which will be implemented from Thursday, are due "to the worst drought in the last 61 years and aim to responsibly manage the control of our electrical system," a presidential statement said on Tuesday.

A nightly eight-hour power cut from 10:00 pm will be imposed next week from Monday to Thursday due to the drought affecting the reservoirs of several hydroelectric plants, which are the nation's main source of power.

"The established cut-off time has been chosen with the aim of generating the least possible impact on productive activities and the working day," the presidency said.

Teleworking would also be implemented in the public sector on Thursday and Friday of this week and next, it added.