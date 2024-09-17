More than 200,000 elephants are estimated to live in a conservation area spread over five southern African countries - Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Namibia - making the region home to one of the largest elephant populations worldwide.

"Our population has been increasing, elephant population also increasing, but the the country that we call Zimbabwe is not expanding, so we need to do a balance," Farawo said.

Zimbabwean authorities are also considering relocating elephants from areas with high populations. However, this option faces challenges due to a lack of funding.

Relocating elephants is particularly costly, with a 2018 operation involving 100 elephants costing $400,000.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) requires at least $25 million annually to support its operations but has not received any funding from the financially strained government since 2001.