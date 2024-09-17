Israel is among the top five exporters of polished diamonds despite lacking diamond resources of its own.

How does that work?

A report by the Kimberley Process—a global initiative to prevent blood diamonds from entering the market—revealed that six of the ten largest diamond-producing countries are in Africa, where many regions are still mired in conflicts over diamond-rich territories.

Over the past decades, Israel strategically expanded its presence in Africa through new investments and has profited significantly from Africa’s diamond mines.

Trading with military equipment, Israeli companies linked to the military allegedly gained access to diamonds and other minerals at significantly reduced prices, helping Israel’s diamond industry grow.

As a result, Israel’s diamond industry has been complicit in the blood diamond trade—a business stained with the suffering of millions.

The term "blood diamond" was introduced in the context of global human rights violations associated with the diamond trade, particularly in war-torn African countries.

The issue of blood diamonds and the illegal extraction of precious minerals in conflict zones such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been widely documented over the years, says Habibu Djuma, a researcher at Africa Coordination and Training Center (AKEM).

“These minerals are often extracted in conditions of extreme violence, with profits being used to finance armed groups that contribute to prolonged conflict,” says Djuma.

DRC is plagued by numerous armed groups, particularly in the eastern regions of the country, notably the M23 group, primarily active in North Kivu province, with other factions in Ituri and South Kivu provinces, according to Espoir Ngalukiye, a political activist based in DRC.

“These armed factions are notorious for their severe human rights abuses. They are involved in widespread violence, including the killing of civilians and sexual violence, committing numerous crimes against humanity,” Ngalukiye explains.

These diamonds were fueling civil wars and contributing to widespread suffering, particularly in countries like Sierra Leone, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Conflict diamonds, also known as blood diamonds, are diamonds that are mined in war zones and sold to finance insurgencies, warlords, or invading armies. The global community, through the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, has taken steps to curb the flow of these diamonds, but still, illicit trade persists, especially in conflict areas like the DRC,” says Djuma.

Djuma mentions that Uganda and Rwanda, for example, have historically been implicated in cross-border smuggling of minerals from the DRC, and both countries have robust diplomatic and security ties with Israel.

“In this scenario, Israel’s influence would not necessarily be overt i.e. apparent. Instead, it would likely operate through private actors, businesses, or intelligence networks that benefit from instability in the region,” Djuma adds.

Accused of illegally importing diamonds

In 2009, a UN panel formally accused Israel of illegally importing diamonds from Africa, particularly from the Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone.

Israeli businessmen have been implicated in unethical practices like bribery and illegal resource extraction, which contribute to violence in diamond-producing areas.

Despite UN resolutions from the late 1990s aimed at preventing conflict diamonds from financing wars, Israel seems to continue benefiting from this trade.

The industry has for decades not only been robbing Africa of lucrative resources but also aids and abets Israel's killing of Palestinian civilians and its illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

$1 billion to Israeli occupation forces

According to Djuma, Israel has long served as a crucial centre in the global diamond industry, with much of its economy linked to activities such as diamond cutting, polishing, and trading.

The DRC is one of the world’s largest diamond producers. It accounts for about 15 percent of the world’s diamond production, primarily through artisanal mining. In 2020, the DRC produced an estimated 12 million carats of diamonds, making it one of the top producers.

In 2023, the DRC accounted for 12 percent of the global diamond production, making it the fourth-largest diamond producer in the world.

“While there is limited direct evidence connecting Israeli actors to conflict diamonds in the DRC specifically, some reports suggest that Israeli companies and individuals may have benefited from access to conflict zones by leveraging relationships in neighbouring countries.”

Israel's diamond exchange, located in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, plays a significant role in the global diamond trade, specialising in the manufacture and polishing of diamonds and other precious stones.

By 2011, revenues from this industry accounted for 30 percent of the country's gross national income. In 2014 alone, the rough and polished diamond trade in Israel reached a staggering $9.2 billion.