Lithuania's Andrius Kubilius was tapped on Tuesday for a new defence and space commissioner role in the European Commission, billed as central to the EU's ambitions to rearm the bloc in the face of a perceived threat from Russia.

As commissioner for defence and space, the former Lithuanian prime minister "will work on developing the European defence union and boosting our investment in industrial capacity," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told reporters at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Tuesday.

The name of Kubilius was announced alongside other commissioners who would make up Von der Leyen's cabinet.

Faced with Russia's attack on Ukraine, von der Leyen had earlier promised to name a designated defence commissioner as a key part of her new top team.

But while the position was originally billed as central to the EU's ambitions, there are doubts over how much power it will actually have.

Kubilius: A hawk towards Russia, China

Kubilius, a two-time prime minister of Lithuania and member of the European Parliament since 2019, has been a vocal supporter of Kiev's fight to repel Russian aggression and a known hawk of Moscow and Beijing.

Addressing the European Parliament ahead of von der Leyen's press conference, Kubilius argued that the EU needs "to radically ramp up production of our military industry and to integrate Ukraine's military industry with the European one.

"And we need to remove any red lines in the defence of Ukraine," he said.

Fluent in Russian, Kubilius was a leading light in Lithuania's drive for independence from the Soviet Union and was not afraid to take on Moscow during his time as premier.