India's top court has ordered authorities to pause demolishing private property as punitive action against people accused of criminal activity, condemning the so-called "bulldozer justice".

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the campaign, has asked the government to stall the campaign on Tuesday, until the next hearing scheduled in October.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing government has frequently deployed bulldozers and earthmovers to flatten property owned by those facing trial, saying it targets illegal construction and is a firm response to criminal activity.

In a hearing last week, the court said the practice amounted to "running a bulldozer over the laws of the land".

"Alleged involvement in crime is no ground for the demolition of a property," the judges added.

Rights groups have condemned the tactic as an unlawful exercise in collective punishment, often targeting India's minority Muslim community.

"It can't be demolished even if he's a convict... the demolition can be carried out (only) as per the procedure in accordance with the law," said Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, one of the trio of judges hearing the case.