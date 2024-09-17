WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's top court halts 'bulldozer justice' used to target minority Muslims
The top court rules alleged involvement in crime is no ground for the demolition of a property as victims say they are not given required notice period to dispute demolition orders.
India's top court halts 'bulldozer justice' used to target minority Muslims
A police officer gestures as a bulldozer demolishes a property during a government demolition drive in Haldwani in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2024

India's top court has ordered authorities to pause demolishing private property as punitive action against people accused of criminal activity, condemning the so-called "bulldozer justice".

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the campaign, has asked the government to stall the campaign on Tuesday, until the next hearing scheduled in October.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing government has frequently deployed bulldozers and earthmovers to flatten property owned by those facing trial, saying it targets illegal construction and is a firm response to criminal activity.

In a hearing last week, the court said the practice amounted to "running a bulldozer over the laws of the land".

"Alleged involvement in crime is no ground for the demolition of a property," the judges added.

Rights groups have condemned the tactic as an unlawful exercise in collective punishment, often targeting India's minority Muslim community.

"It can't be demolished even if he's a convict... the demolition can be carried out (only) as per the procedure in accordance with the law," said Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, one of the trio of judges hearing the case.

RelatedIn India’s heartland, this is how Hindu far-right is bulldozing Muslims
RECOMMENDED

Demolition orders

The campaign first started in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh state, governed by Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu monk seen as a potential successor to Modi and a key figure in the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It has since spread to several other states controlled by the BJP.

Officials say the demolitions are lawful as they only target buildings constructed without legal approval.

But victims of the campaign deny that their dwellings are illegal, and say they are not given the required notice period to dispute demolition orders.

Amnesty International has said that the demolitions were part of a selective and "vicious" crackdown on Indian Muslims who spoke out.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election