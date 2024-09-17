The world's oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer, could be sold to an online startup media group, its owner of more than 30 years has said.

The Guardian Media Group said in a statement on Tuesday that it is in talks to offload the weekly publication for an undisclosed amount to Tortoise Media, launched in 2019.

GMG added that a sale would see The Guardian, its flagship title, remain a 24/7 online offering but with greater global reach and funding by its readers.

"The Guardian's parent company has announced that it is in formal negotiations with Tortoise Media over the potential sale of The Observer, the world's oldest Sunday newspaper," a statement said Tuesday.