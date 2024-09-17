CLIMATE
Several Portuguese firefighters die battling over 50 active wildfires
Portugal is fighting scores of wildfires on its mainland and has mobilised around 5,300 firefighters and called for help from the European Union.
Authorities have closed several motorways, including a stretch of the main highway linking Lisbon and Porto. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
September 17, 2024

The toll from wildfires in Portugal has risen to seven, civil protection authorities has said, after three Portuguese firefighters died when their vehicle was trapped by flames.

"We regret the death of three firefighters," the national commander of civil protection, Andre Fernandes, told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the two women and a man were killed while fighting flames near Nelas in the northern Viseu region.

Portugal is fighting over 50 active wildfires on its mainland and has mobilised around 5,300 firefighters, as well as calling for European Union help.

Authorities have closed several motorways, including a stretch of the main highway linking Lisbon and Porto, and suspended train connections on two railroad lines in northern Portugal.

Maximum alert

According to media reports, wildfires in central and northern Portugal also left at least 40 injured and threatened residential areas.

More than 100 municipalities were placed on maximum alert until Thursday.

As thick smoke clouds covered the Portuguese skies, authorities also reported some cases of arson.

Police arrested several suspects, including two women, for setting fire to the forests on Monday, according to statements issued on Tuesday.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the bloc would mobilise eight firefighting planes to help Portugal contain wildfires.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
