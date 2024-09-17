WORLD
3 MIN READ
What is a pager, and why are people still using it?
The long-forgotten communication device has once again come under focus after a series of explosions left more than a thousand people injured in Lebanon.
What is a pager, and why are people still using it?
A pager, or beeper, is a small, battery-operated radio receiver that triggers an alert (audible or vibrating) when it receives the proper signal / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
By Rabiul Islam
September 17, 2024

Following the latest news of several pagers used by Hezbollah militants exploding across Lebanon, interest has emerged in the predecessor of modern cellular phones.

A pager, or beeper, is a small, battery-operated radio receiver that triggers an alert (audible or vibrating) when it receives the proper signal.

It can display either a numeric message, such as a phone number, or a text message if it's an alphanumeric pager – for instance, ‘Call Home’.

Pagers were popular from the late 1980s to the late 1990s. However, by 2000s, smaller, more affordable cell phones with better battery life led most consumers to switch to cellular communication.

There are two main types of pagers: one-way pagers, which only receive messages, and two-way pagers, which can send and receive messages.

Pagers were frequently used in industries like healthcare, emergency services and by reporters due to their reliability.

Reliability, privacy features

RECOMMENDED

Pagers, often seen as a relic of the past, continue to serve vital roles, particularly in situations where reliability and urgency are paramount.

Their dependability shines during emergencies when cell networks fail, providing a crucial backup for communication.

Unlike smartphones, pagers are built for critical communication, cutting through the noise of everyday alerts and ensuring that priority notifications are easy to spot.

In addition to reliability, pagers offer a unique set of privacy features.

Since they lack GPS or Bluetooth, they appeal to individuals who prefer to stay "off the grid" without the possibility of location tracking.

They also provide a way to avoid robocalls, as only select contacts typically have access to a pager number, making it an effective communication tool for important or time-sensitive matters.

This level of security, combined with their cost-effectiveness and ability to work in secure environments where cellphones are restricted, makes pagers a practical choice in many industries, from healthcare to high-security government settings.

RelatedOver 1,000 people including Hezbollah militants injured in pager explosions
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement