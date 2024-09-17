TRT World's investigative documentary 'Holy Redemption' has won the Best Documentary and Programme Award at the 7th Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 7th Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival, one of the most prestigious events bringing together the documentary industry in recent years, focused on Palestine this year. Taking "Justice?" as the theme, the festival attracted documentary filmmakers, distributors, TV channel representatives, and media professionals from around the world.

'Holy Redemption', which had its national premiere in Istanbul's Atlas Cinema on August 24, made its international debut at the festival in Sarajevo. The documentary, one of the festival’s standout films, won the Best Documentary and Programme Award and received widespread acclaim from audiences and professionals from all over the world.

The documentary brings back the painful memories of the Srebrenica massacre, recognised as genocide by the United Nations, while also laying bare the genocidal war being carried out by Israel in Palestine. The film’s screening in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the memories of the Srebrenica Genocide are still fresh, establishes an emotional link between these two massacres.

As Israel's brutal war in Gaza continues since October 7, TRT World has produced a documentary highlighting the equally dark and quietly advancing second front of this atrocity. 'Holy Redemption' sheds light on the land theft by Israeli settlers, told through the perspectives of both witnesses and perpetrators.

The filming of the documentary began two months after TRT World’s Investigative Team infiltrated radical Jewish settler groups in the West Bank, following the start of the Israeli war in Gaza on October 7.

The documentary documents how Palestinian lands are being gradually occupied with Israeli support. For the first time, the process is fully exposed to the world through footage obtained from within the outposts where the radical group known as “Hilltop Youth,” referred to by Israeli media as Israel’s version of Daesh, is being trained.

Perpetrators and witnesses of the occupation speak out in this documentary