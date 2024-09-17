The available information about the series of pager explosions that have left more than a thousand people injured in Lebanon indicates that it is a case of a cyberattack, says a leading security expert.

“Whoever did this has found a way to explode the batteries or a deployed explosive through external stimulus,” says Olav Lysne, a Norway-based computer scientist and author of The Huawei and Snowden Questions.

“Usually such attacks are involved in ransomware. But we have had some examples, most notably the Stuxnet attack that targeted Iranian centrifuges.”

Pagers are obsolete wireless devices that were popular in the 1980s and 1990s before the advent of cellular phones.

Simpler to use and offering more privacy, some people and organisations still prefer to rely on them for day-to-day communication needs.

“It’s old-fashioned technology that’s hard to track,” says Lysne.

The Norwegian computer scientist believes that a combination of software and hardware tools might have been used to carry out the detonations of pagers in Lebanon.

“Security people have been talking about exactly this scenario.”