For the past five years, Mohammad Hafiz, a 30-year-old political science student from South Kashmir's Kulgam district, has been terrified, avoiding politics and monitoring events anonymously on social media.

Speaking to TRT World, Hafiz recalled how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's revocation of Kashmir's special status plunged the region into uncertainty and confusion.

But there is a growing enthusiasm in Indian-administered Kashmir for the regional polls, which will be held in three phases starting this week.

Since 1947, the region's elections have had low voter turnout and frequent violence. But Hafiz said he's now hopeful about Indian-administered Kashmir's changing political landscape.

"All these years, I thought there was no hope left. But it's interesting to see the shift now. People who never believed in voting are now planning to vote," he said.

Fresh opportunity

In August 2019, the Hindu-nationalist Modi government revoked Article 370, which had granted Kashmir special autonomy. This revocation led to India's direct control over the region and a severe crackdown, including mass arrests and an internet blackout.

Since then, Modi's BJP-run government has struggled to gain support in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley.

With elections now approaching, many Kashmiris see this as an opportunity to regain their political voice after years of suppression.

The BJP has claimed that the 2019 decision aimed to "bring peace and prosperity" to the region, and accuses regional political leaders, who have otherwise always been loyal to India, of "terrorism and the reason for instability" in Indian-administered Kashmir.

This time, regional parties like the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), along with bigger national parties such as the BJP and the Congress, are all contesting these elections.

But there are also separatists in Kashmir running as independents, marking a significant shift from their previous stance of boycotting the polls altogether.

Kulsum Bano, a 37-year-old woman, spoke to TRT World at a rally for an independent candidate in south Kashmir's Kulgam.

"I came here to see the rally. I don't remember when was the last time Kashmiris participated in such a huge crowd and it makes me happy to see new candidates participating in elections," she said.

Analysts say India's security clampdown and the lack of political space in the region since 2019 have forced separatists to "reconsider their strategy of boycotting polls".

"They've realised that an elected regional government could provide a breather to people," said Praveen Donthi, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group. "While people seem to be enjoying being part of the political process in the public sphere, it's too early to tell if their ideological and political convictions have changed."

New players

Over 40 percent of the 908 assembly candidates standing in the elections are independents, prompting mainstream parties to claim that the BJP is backing them to split votes.

There is also a perception that the BJP is working to dilute power among smaller parties and independents to thwart a strong showing by the Congress-National Conference alliance and regional parties.

Altaf Thakur, BJP spokesperson in India-administered Kashmir, told TRT World that mainstream leaders are fearful about the BJP's popularity, but the party is "confident" that it will get enough votes to form the government.