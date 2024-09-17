In a recent series of deadly pager explosions across Lebanon, a device from Apollo Pagers, a Taiwanese company established in the 1980s, has emerged as a central piece of evidence.

The Alphanumeric Pager (AP-900) produced by Gold Apollo Co., Ltd. has been identified as one of the devices that exploded, killing and injuring scores in Lebanon.

At least nine people have been killed and over 2,750 others, including Hezbollah militants and medics, were injured when their paging devices exploded across Lebanon.

Speculation has emerged surrounding how the devices could have exploded and caused such high casualties, especially a pager like the AP-900 that operates on AAA alkaline batteries.

Initial investigations suggest that the pager's standard battery configuration is unlikely to be the cause of the explosions.

Instead, authorities are leaning towards the possibility that the devices were intentionally rigged with explosive materials.

If explosives were rigged inside the device before it reached Hezbollah members, it could cause such significant damage when detonated by signal.

What is the AP-900?

The AP-900, popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, was designed to receive and display text messages, making it an essential communication tool in various professional and emergency settings.

Despite its simplicity, the AP-900 operates on a sophisticated system that ensures messages are delivered promptly and accurately.

A message transmission starts at a central paging terminal, which encodes the message into a signal format like FLEX or POCSAG.

This signal is sent over a specific frequency band, and the AP-900 pager, scanning for signals that match its unique identifier, receives it through its antenna.