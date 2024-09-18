Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have blamed Israel for the nearly simultaneous detonation of hundreds of pagers in a country-wide attack

On Wednesday, Lebanese health Minister Firass Abiad said the death toll from exploding pagers rose to 12 including two children.

It attack also wounded nearly 3,000 others.

Among those killed on Tuesday were the son of a prominent Hezbollah politician, according to Lebanon's health minister.

The attack came amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, who have exchanged fire across the Israel-Lebanon border since the October 7 raid by Hamas.

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon is among those wounded by the pager explosions.

Israel rarely takes responsibility for such attacks, and its military declined to comment on Tuesday. However, the country has a long history of carrying out remote operations, ranging from intricate cyberattacks to remote-controlled machine guns targeting leaders in drive-by shootings, suicide drone attacks, and the detonation of explosions in secretive underground Iranian nuclear facilities.

Here is a look at previous operations that have been attributed to Israel:

July 2024

Two major leaders in Beirut and Tehran were killed in deadly strikes within hours of each other. Hamas said Israel was behind the assassination of its top peace negotiator, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran's capital. Although Israel didn't acknowledge playing a role in that attack, it did claim responsibility for a deadly strike hours earlier on Fouad Shukur, a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut.

April 2024

Two Iranian generals were killed in what Tehran said was an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria. The deaths led Iran to launch an 'unprecedented' attack on Israel that involved about 300 missiles and drones, most of which were intercepted.

January 2024

An Israeli drone strike in Beirut killed Saleh Arouri, a top Hamas official in exile, as Israel continued its bombing campaign in Gaza.

December 2023

Seyed Razi Mousavi, a longtime adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria, was killed in a drone attack outside of Damascus. Iran blamed Israel.

2021

An underground nuclear facility in central Iran was hit with explosions and a devastating cyberattack that caused rolling blackouts. Iran accused Israel of carrying out the attack as well as several others against Iranian nuclear facilities using explosive drones in the ensuing years.

2020

In one of the most prominent assassinations targeting Iran's nuclear programme, a top Iranian military nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun while traveling in a car outside Tehran. Iran blamed Israel.

2010