WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump calls India a 'very big abuser' of US-India trade ties
During campaign event in Michigan, Donald Trump slams India as "very big abuser" on trade but says Indian PM Narendra Modi is "fantastic" and he will meet with him next week.
Trump calls India a 'very big abuser' of US-India trade ties
Trump and Modi enjoyed warm relations while the former president was in office. / Photo: AP Archive / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 18, 2024

Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump said at a campaign event that India was a "very big abuser" of the US-India trade relationship and that he will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

The Republican candidate for the November presidential election, speaking on Tuesday in Flint, Michigan, gave no details on where they would meet.

"He happens to be coming to meet me next week," Trump told the crowd. US President Joe Biden will host a summit with leaders from Australia, India and Japan on September 21 in Delaware.

Analysts say Washington has increasingly seen New Delhi as a counter to China's rising influence in Asia.

Modi will be traveling this weekend to Wilmington, Delaware — President Joe Biden's hometown — as part of the "Quad Leaders" summit alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The four-way Quad grouping dates back to 2007, but Biden has strongly pushed the alliance as part of an emphasis on international alliances to rein in adversaries -- especially China.

Some other world leaders who have visited the US in recent months for meetings with Biden and other summits have ended up meeting Trump as well.

Earlier this year, Trump met with other foreign leaders, including Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom he regularly mentions in speeches, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who once proposed naming a military base in his country "Fort Trump." Trump also met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedIndia's Modi invited to address joint meeting of US Congress

'Fantastic' Modi

Despite criticising India over trade without being specific, Trump called Modi "fantastic."

Trump and Modi enjoyed warm relations while the former president was in office.

When Trump visited India in 2020, Modi held a huge rally for him that also marked the opening of the world's largest cricket stadium. Rally attendees wore "Namaste Trump" hats to welcome the Republican.

When Modi visited the US in 2019, he and Trump showered each other with praise at a "Howdy, Modi!" rally in Texas attended by more than 50,000.

Modi has also enjoyed good relations with Democratic presidents like Barack Obama and Biden. The White House rolled out the red carpet for him last year, touting deals on defence and commerce.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace