US President Joe Biden urged Sudan's warring parties Tuesday to re-engage in negotiations and facilitate humanitarian access amid a war that has been ongoing for more than 17 months.

"I call on the belligerents responsible for Sudanese suffering—the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—to pull back their forces, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, and re-engage in negotiations to end this war," Biden said in a rare statement addressing the war in Sudan.

"The RSF must stop their assault that is disproportionately harming Sudanese civilians. The SAF must stop indiscriminate bombings that are destroying civilian lives and infrastructure, he said.

Biden also called on both sides to "immediately allow unhindered humanitarian access to all areas of Sudan."

"Let it be clear: the United States will not abandon our commitment to the people of Sudan, who deserve freedom, peace and justice," he said.