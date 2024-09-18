WORLD
Moroccan court to try Israeli soldier over alleged Gaza war crimes
The visit of Israeli soldier Avichzer, who is alleged to have served in Gaza, has triggered widespread public outrage in Morocco.
Weekly protests have continued across Morocco, with thousands calling for the termination of ties with Israel. Image Source: X/@masapress1 / Others
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2024

A Moroccan court is preparing to try Israeli soldier Moche Avichzer for alleged war crimes committed during Israel's brutal war in Gaza.

Avichzer, detained while vacationing in Marrakesh, faces charges filed by Moroccan lawyers.

According to the New Arab, a court in Rabat accepted the lawsuit, which classifies the accusations as terrorism-related.

Lawyer Najia El-Hadjaji, part of the legal team, revealed the case was initially dismissed by Marrakesh's Attorney General before being escalated to the capital's court.

Avichzer reportedly served in Gaza for three months, later travelling to Morocco, where he posed as a musician performing in tourist spots.

According to Jamal Bahar, a member of the Moroccan Front Against Normalisation, his presence in the country has sparked public outcry.

Acts of genocide

The lawsuit argues Avichzer’s involvement in the Gaza war included acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and other war crimes, which he allegedly boasted about on social media.

His Instagram posts initially featured images of him in military gear in Gaza, but these were deleted after they caused a public uproar.

The Moroccan Front Against Normalisation, a local organisation calling for his arrest and trial for war crimes, has since rallied for his arrest and trial.

Demonstrations took place in Marrakesh in late July, with protesters demanding his prosecution and the end of Morocco's normalisation deal with Israel, signed in 2020.

Calls for ending ties with Israel

Weekly protests have continued across Morocco, with thousands calling for the termination of ties with Israel. The lawsuit against Avichzer cites Moroccan and international laws that define his actions as terrorist acts.

Under Morocco's Anti-Terrorism Law, the prosecution seeks Avichzer's arrest based on provisions that allow the prosecution of foreigners for crimes committed abroad.

The case also includes evidence from social media and reports from the Moroccan Observatory for Anti-Normalisation, documenting his visit and the controversy it caused.

Lawyers pursuing the case remain uncertain about the outcome but are committed to pursuing justice, stating that time will reveal whether their request for prosecution is accepted.

