A Moroccan court is preparing to try Israeli soldier Moche Avichzer for alleged war crimes committed during Israel's brutal war in Gaza.

Avichzer, detained while vacationing in Marrakesh, faces charges filed by Moroccan lawyers.

According to the New Arab, a court in Rabat accepted the lawsuit, which classifies the accusations as terrorism-related.

Lawyer Najia El-Hadjaji, part of the legal team, revealed the case was initially dismissed by Marrakesh's Attorney General before being escalated to the capital's court.

Avichzer reportedly served in Gaza for three months, later travelling to Morocco, where he posed as a musician performing in tourist spots.

According to Jamal Bahar, a member of the Moroccan Front Against Normalisation, his presence in the country has sparked public outcry.

Acts of genocide

The lawsuit argues Avichzer’s involvement in the Gaza war included acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and other war crimes, which he allegedly boasted about on social media.

His Instagram posts initially featured images of him in military gear in Gaza, but these were deleted after they caused a public uproar.