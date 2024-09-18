As the US continues to channel substantial aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, there is growing scrutiny over how it allocates resources to other global crises.

Since the war in Ukraine began, the US has committed tens of billions of dollars in assistance, including military, economic, and humanitarian aid.

This level of support dwarfs the aid provided to some of the world's poorest and most war-stricken regions, raising questions about America's foreign aid priorities.

In comparison, US assistance to countries like Sudan, Yemen, and Palestine remains much smaller, despite ongoing humanitarian catastrophes.

Sudan, for instance, is grappling with severe political instability and food shortages exacerbated by internal conflicts.

The United States announced last July nearly $203 million in humanitarian assistance for Sudan, a fraction of what it provided to Ukraine.

Yemen, which has been enduring a prolonged war since 2014, is another area of concern. The US provided nearly $1 billion in aid to Yemen in 2023 to address widespread famine and healthcare crises.

Last April, the US Department of Agriculture and the US Agency for International Development announced it will distribute $1 billion in US commodities to countries with high hunger rates. Yet, this pales in comparison to the enormous financial and military aid directed toward Ukraine.

Aid for Palestine falls short of Ukraine's aid package

For Palestine, during President Biden's administration, the US has resumed assistance after a suspension under the Trump administration, delivering around $500 million annually in support of development projects and humanitarian needs.