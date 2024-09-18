Almost 200 environmental activists were murdered last year, with the toll especially heavy in South America, according to rights group Global Witness.

Daniel Frits Maurits Tangkilisan has been assaulted, arrested and prosecuted for his activism to protect a national park, but he is unbowed.

"Why be afraid? Why back down? Your home should be defended," the 51-year-old told AFP in Jakarta, where is awaiting a new ruling in legal proceedings against him.

Born and raised in the Indonesian capital, he "fell in love at first sight" with the remote Karimunjawa Islands National Park off Java on his first visit in 2011 and settled there.

Daniel began to notice the growing impact of illegal shrimp farms, which began to proliferate around 2017.

Run-off from the farms killed off seaweed and forced marine life to move further from shore, impacting the livelihoods of fishing communities, he said.

In 2022, Daniel helped start the #SaveKarimunjawa movement, which pushed for a local zoning law banning shrimp farms.

But his activism made him a target -- he was threatened, assaulted and put in a chokehold, and fellow environmentalists received death threats.

He was arrested in December 2023 over allegations of hate speech stemming from a Facebook post criticising illegal shrimp farming.

A local court sentenced him in April to seven months behind bars.

The conviction was overturned on appeal but prosecutors took the case to the Supreme Court, insisting he should not be recognised as an environmental activist.

"This is a price that must be paid," Daniel said of the threats and legal battles.

And his activism has had some success, with recent government inspections forcing many illegal operations to shut.

"We have a responsibility to our children, grandchildren and future generations," he said.

"If you give up you say goodbye to your future."

'Hell on Earth'

Abdulaziz Bweete grew up in Kawempe, a shanty town in the Ugandan capital Kampala, and saw first-hand the devastating impact of environmental change in poorer communities.