Hundreds of paging devices used by members of Hezbollah exploded on Tuesday across Lebanon, killing 12 people, including two children, according to the Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad on Wednesday.

Shortly after 1200 GMT on Tuesday, hundreds of paging communication devices began exploding across Lebanon.

Hezbollah swiftly pointed the finger of blame at Israel, though Israel has yet to issue any comment on the attack.

A source close to Hezbollah, asking not to be identified, told AFP that "the pagers that exploded concern a shipment recently imported by Hezbollah" which appear to have been "sabotaged at source".

After The New York Times reported the pagers had been ordered from Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo, the company said they had been manufactured by its Hungarian partner BAC Consulting KFT.

Gold Apollo has established a "long-term partnership" with Budapest-based BAC Consulting KFT to use its trademark and the model mentioned in media reports "is produced and sold by BAC," the company said in a statement.

"This was more than lithium batteries being forced into override," said Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute.

"A small plastic explosive was almost certainly concealed alongside the battery, for remote detonation via a call or page."

Israel's spy agency "Mossad infiltrated the supply chain", he said.

A senior Lebanese security source told Reuters that the Mossad injected a board inside of the device that has explosive material that receives a code.

"It’s very hard to detect it through any means. Even with any device or scanner,”

The source said 3,000 of the pagers exploded when a coded message was sent to them, simultaneously activating the explosives.