The descendant of a Native American teenager who survived being exhibited at a "human zoo" in 19th-century Paris is urging France to repatriate the remains of six others who died there.

Corinne Toka Devilliers says the bones of these six human beings have been lingering in storage at the French capital's Musee de l'Homme (Museum of Mankind) for more than a century.

"They've been in a box for 132 years," she told AFP, indignant.

She is campaigning for them to be returned to their ancestral land in French Guiana, an overseas territory in South America, so they can receive the proper rituals.

In early 1892, 33 Native Americans boarded a ship in Paramaribo, the capital of the Dutch Guiana, which became Suriname after independence, according to Devilliers' research.

Aged just three months to 60 years old, they were children, women and men from the Kali'na and Arawak tribes from the mouth of the Maroni River that today runs between French Guiana and neighbouring Suriname.

Since 1877, a park in Paris had been organising so-called "ethnological shows" of human beings from far-flung continents — today denounced as "human zoos".

The manager of the Jardin d'Acclimatation, an attractions park in Paris, had requested French explorer Francois Laveau bring back Native Americans to be part of the latest exhibit.

Laveau had promised the 33 indigenous people that he would pay them and that they would return, according to Toka Devilliers.

But "they were never paid and eight of them never again saw their homeland," she said.

'Descendants of Moliko'

Toka Devilliers grew up hearing their tale because her ancestor Moliko, a teenage girl at the time, was among them and survived.

"My grandfather often told me her story, but I didn't pay attention," she said.

But after seeing a 2018 documentary about these deeply racist "human zoos", she decided to take action.

She created the Moliko Alet+Po non-governmental organisation, whose name means "The Descendants of Moliko" in the Kali'na language, to seek reparations for the treatment of her ancestors.

From 1877 to 1931, the Jardin d'Acclimatation hosted around 30 "ethnological shows", according to its website.

They featured people then called "savages" from Africa, the Americas, Oceania, the Arctic and sub-Arctic, some who were paid, it says.

Only "some anthropologists" denounced the events.

Toka Devilliers says that, of the 33 who left Guiana to arrive in Paris in the middle of winter, eight developed "bronchitis or other lung problems".

Of those eight, one was buried and a second was dissected for alleged scientific research.