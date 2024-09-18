A Turkish-American activist killed on September 6 during a peaceful demonstration in the occupied West Bank was slain when Israeli soldiers opened fire from a great distance, stressed newly released details from an official forensic autopsy.

The report said Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, had one firearm bullet core entry wound on her body, from a shot capable of causing death on its own, and added:

“According to the skin and subcutaneous findings of the firearm bullet core entry wound, since no burns, smoke, soot and gunpowder residues were detected around the firearm entry hole, the shot was fired from a distance".

Israel’s killing of Eygi earlier this month drew international outrage, including from a host of Turkish officials, and US Vice President and presidential contender Kamala Harris called the killing “unacceptable".

The forensic autopsy report done in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, where her body was recently repatriated before funeral services, said that no toxic substance was found in the blood.

A cerebral hemorrhage and brain damage were detected, the report added.

The report said the entry wound was damaged and the bullet core was removed in the first autopsy performed in Palestine, and no definite opinion could be formed about the direction of the shot or the bullet core due to a lack of images of the scene of the incident.