The recent defence pact that the United States signed with the Greek Cypriot administration could destabilise an already volatile region, experts say.

Washington signed the Roadmap for Bilateral Defence Cooperation pact with the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCASC) earlier this month, drawing strong criticism from Turkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“ The US was neutral until recently, but now they are acting recklessly,” says Ismail Bozkurt, a former Cypriot MP and advisor to the late TRNC president Rauf Denktas.

“Cyprus’s ceasefire is grounded in international law, as outlined in the Zurich and London agreements and upheld by the UN General Assembly. Unfortunately, the concept of justice and international law has weakened as we watch the powerful win as they choose to abide by the laws of the jungle.”

The Cyprus island is divided between TRNC and the Greek Cypriot (GCASC). The division followed ethnic tensions in the 1960s that forced Turkish Cypriots to seek refuge in the north of the island.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots opposed the Annan plan to end the longstanding dispute.​​​​​​​

Despite decades of reunification efforts, the island remains split along ethnic lines, with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south functioning as separate political entities.

Türkiye recognises TRNC and supports a two-state solution in the island.

Turkish officials have expressed concerns that enhanced military ties between Washington and Greek Cypriot administration (GCASC) could disrupt the delicate balance of power on the divided island, with potential repercussions for the broader region.

Türkiye’s Ministry of Defence said the US was abandoning its historically neutral stance on the Cyprus dispute, shifting towards favouring the Greek Cypriot administration at the expense of the Turkish Cypriot community.

“We strongly condemn this agreement,” the ministry said, arguing that the deal “undermines peace efforts” and threatens the stability of the island.

The defence pact, Ankara insists, unjustly legitimises the Greek Cypriot administration as the island’s sole representative, a move that has sparked outrage among residents of the TRNC.

“This agreement highlights the deepening of the strategic partnership between the US and the Greek Cypriot administration, a development that threatens the balance of power,” says Zeliha Khasman, a professor of international relations at Near East University.

“The annual renewal of the arms embargo’s lifting signals a fundamental shift in US policy.”

Abandoning Neutrality

The United States has made a series of moves in recent years, signalling a shift in its Cyprus policy, tilting in favour of the Greek Cypriot administration to the detriment of the Turkish Cypriots.