Türkiye has taken a significant step towards diversifying its energy sources by securing a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with French energy giant TotalEnergies.

The deal, announced on Wednesday by Türkiye’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, is part of the country's ongoing efforts to reduce its heavy reliance on Russian gas and enhance energy security.

The agreement, signed between Turkish state oil and gas company BOTAS and TotalEnergies during the Gastech industry conference in Houston, Texas, will see Türkiye receiving 16 LNG cargoes annually starting in 2027.

These cargoes will deliver up to 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The agreement with TotalEnergies comes two weeks after Türkiye signed a 10-year LNG agreement with British oil major Shell.

Increasing the number of suppliers