TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye sounds high alert over 'ongoing genocide' in Gaza
Turkish Foreign Ministry urges swift international action to stop Israeli attacks and reduce tensions as leaders meet for the the OIC and Arab League Contact Group meeting on Gaza in Amman.
Türkiye sounds high alert over 'ongoing genocide' in Gaza
Gaza Contact Group has been actively engaged in diplomatic initiatives worldwide to stop the relentless Israeli offensive on Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
Ibrahim KARAPOLATIbrahim KARAPOLAT
September 18, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with member representatives of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League Contact Group on Gaza in Amman.

During the meeting on Wednesday, members discussed efforts to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza, advance ceasefire negotiations, deliver humanitarian aid, and address the increasing occupation of the West Bank and provocations against the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem.

"The ongoing genocide in Gaza as well as settler violence against Palestinians and Israeli military attacks in the West Bank are alarming. The international community must act as soon as possible to stop the Israeli attacks, which threaten the stability of our region and the international order, and to reduce tensions," said a statement released by Turkish Foreign Ministry after Fidan's discussions.

RECOMMENDED

The statement also added "OIC and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza will continue its efforts for the immediate implementation of the two-state solution for the establishment of lasting peace in Palestine, and for the recognition of Palestine by more countries and its full membership in the United Nations in the first stage of this process. "

This meeting follows the group's gathering last week in Madrid, which included representatives from Spain, Norway, Slovenia, the European Commission, and other nations.

Formed by OIC members at an OIC-Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit in Riyadh last November, Gaza Contact Group has been actively engaged in diplomatic initiatives worldwide to stop the relentless Israeli offensive on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace