Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with member representatives of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League Contact Group on Gaza in Amman.

During the meeting on Wednesday, members discussed efforts to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza, advance ceasefire negotiations, deliver humanitarian aid, and address the increasing occupation of the West Bank and provocations against the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem.

"The ongoing genocide in Gaza as well as settler violence against Palestinians and Israeli military attacks in the West Bank are alarming. The international community must act as soon as possible to stop the Israeli attacks, which threaten the stability of our region and the international order, and to reduce tensions," said a statement released by Turkish Foreign Ministry after Fidan's discussions.