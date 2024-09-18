Train drivers in Britain have overwhelmingly accepted a government pay deal, their union said, ending a two-year dispute at 16 rail companies.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef) said on Wednesday that its voting members had been 96 percent in favour of the offer by the new Labour government, and said it amounted to a 15-percent rise over three years.

Britain has been hit by a wave of public and private sector strikes in the last two years, calling for wage increases due to the increase in the cost of living.

The industrial action has included nurses, doctors and lawyers, as well as teachers, refuse col lectors, bus drivers and rail workers.

Aslef, which represents 21,000 members in train and freight companies, as well as London Underground, accused the previous Conservative government of "sitting on its hands" and refusing to negotiate.

Most train services in Britain are run by private companies that are awarded government contracts.

Labour, elected by a landslide in July, made resolving the strikes a priority and proposed a new deal in August which was then put to members in a ballot.

"It just shows what can be done when the grown-ups come into the room," said Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan.

"The offer is a fair offer and it is what we have always asked for, a clean offer, without a land grab for our terms and conditions."