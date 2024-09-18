A weeklong march led by Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales against incumbent leader Luis Arce descended into violence when followers of each politician clashed along the route, leaving 26 people injured.

Morales and more than 5,000 supporters set out on the seven-day journey on Tuesday but were soon met in the small town of Vila Vila by approximately 1,000 Arce supporters who blocked their way.

Clashes between the two camps broke out, with a total of 26 injured, including bone fractures and other wounds, according to the Ministry of Health.

Before departing on the nearly 200-kilometre (124-mile) "March to save Bolivia," from the town of Caracollo to the capital La Paz, Morales told backers Arce had "abandoned us, betrayed us, with bad management and corruption."

Thousands of Indigenous marchers waved the flag of Bolivia as well as the flag of Morales and Arce's MAS socialist party.

They also waved wiphalas - the multicoloured checkered symbol of the Indigenous peoples of the Andes.

Tensions ahead of 2025 election

The clashes were indicative of growing tensions in the political feud between Arce and Morales ahead of the 2025 election.