At least 14 people have been killed and more than 450 others injured when communications devices reportedly used by Hezbollah exploded across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

"The wave of enemy explosions that targeted walkie-talkies... killed 14 people and wounded more than 450," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lebanese state media reported that wireless devices exploded in the hands of users in different parts of the country.

Quoting an unnamed security source and a witness, Reuters said the communication devices that exploded were hand-held radios and were different to pagers that exploded on Tuesday.

The Lebanese state media said the devices were Icom radios.

Funeral targeted