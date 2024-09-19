This week, the occupying state of Israel remotely detonated and blew up hundreds of pagers in Lebanon, supposedly to target Hezbollah members. But the attacks indiscriminately killed nearly a dozen of people, and injured thousands more, including civilians at home, in grocery stores, in their cars, and everywhere in between – an act of terrorism by any standard.

A day later, more deadly explosions rocked Beirut and other cities in Lebanon. The explosions themselves have created a new sense of PTSD, with people unsure if/when they may be the next target. Perhaps even more frightening, people still do not know how exactly their devices are being targeted, and what's coming next.

Amid this uncertainty and horror, we are seeing a near-total absence of robust language from any Western country condemning the Israeli military's killing of civilians. The complicity and silence of Western nations regarding the attack on Lebanon, alongside the yearlong genocide in Gaza, make clear that the fight for Palestinian liberation is not just about Palestine.

Rather, it is emblematic of a larger struggle for Arab and Muslim independence from Western imperialism. Today, more than ever, unity across Arab and Muslim nations is crucial in confronting the forces that seek to divide and dominate the Middle East.

Historically, the Arab world has been fragmented by colonial powers, weakened through economic and political interventions, and manipulated by promises of security and technological aid from the West.

Divide and conquer

The United States and its allies have long utilised the strategy of divide and conquer to pit Arab states against each other, creating a fractured region unable to mount a cohesive resistance. Now, as the violence in Gaza continues, this fragmentation remains a significant obstacle to liberation. The pursuit of Palestinian independence is a fight not just for Palestine, but for the sovereignty and dignity of the entire Arab and Muslim world.

Many people already understand this. Since October, millions across the Muslim and Arab world have been protesting against Israel's atrocities and demanding that their governments do more to stop the war on Gaza.

In Bangladesh, for example, a boycott campaign caused Coca Cola sales to plunge. In Yemen, there are weekly protests where hundreds of thousands of people express their support of Palestine and the struggle for liberation.

And, of course, we have seen the rise of hundreds of student encampment movements across the world spearheaded by Arab and Muslim university students.

To say that Palestine would be much further along in our liberation struggle if Arab and Muslim nations committed to unifying for its cause, is an understatement.

The failure of major Arab states to take a firm stand against Israel's aggression is glaring. Arab nations with enormous economic power and international influence have remained largely ineffective as Israel continues its relentless genocide.

For true liberation to take place, the Arab world must reject these divisive tactics and instead champion a unified, collective front.

Many have been drawn into negotiations that could lead to the normalization of relations with Israel, often placing Palestinian sovereignty as a secondary concern. Critics say the US has enticed some Gulf states with promises of advanced fighter jets, nuclear technology and defence pacts in exchange for turning a blind eye to Palestine's plight.