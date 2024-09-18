Fatima Jaafar Abdullah, who was killed in a pager explosion, has been reportedly buried near her family’s home in the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon.

"Fatima was studying and had intended to bring the pager device to her father when it unexpectedly exploded in her hands," her cousin Muhammed Abbas Abdullah said during her funeral procession.

A video of the funeral showed her aunt crying as she paid farewell to the young victim.

The New York Timesreported an aunt, Zeinab Mousawi, as saying Fatima had just come home from her first day of fourth grade not long before the attack.

Israel carried out on Tuesday a planned attack utilising pagers allegedly used by Hezbollah members, sending out a signal that probably triggered an explosive within the devices, killing at least 12 people, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad.

Al-Abiad also said 2,800 people were wounded, 300 critically.