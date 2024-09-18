First, pagers. Later, walkie-talkies.

A series of explosions on Tuesday and Wednesday rocked Lebanon, killing at least 26 people and wounding over 3,000, according to security and health officials.

A preliminary investigation into the Tuesday explosions found that hundreds of pagers had been booby-trapped, a security official said. While the probe is still “in its early stages,” a judicial official said, security services continue to investigate the blasts, which they blamed on Israel.

According to The New York Times, Israel conducted a covert operation targeting Hezbollah by concealing explosive material in Taiwanese-made pagers imported into Lebanon.

The operation, revealed by American and other officials familiar with the details, involved tampering with pagers ordered by Hezbollah from Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Times that most of the pagers in the shipment were the AR-924 model, though three other models from Gold Apollo were also included.

The explosives, reportedly weighing between one and two ounces, were discreetly placed next to each device’s battery. A remote trigger mechanism was embedded within the pagers, allowing the explosives to be detonated from a distance.

Likely sabotage

At 1230 GMT in Lebanon, the pagers received a message that appeared to come from Hezbollah’s leadership, but in reality, it activated the embedded explosives, according to two of the officials. The pagers reportedly beeped for several seconds before detonating.

"Data indicates the devices were pre-programmed to detonate and contained explosive materials planted next to the battery," a Lebanese official said.

The official added that the investigation is focusing on identifying the type of explosive materials used in the devices and tracing the shipment’s “country of origin and where they were booby-trapped.”

Some of the devices that exploded were being inspected, the security official said, but "most of them were destroyed and burned."

The official also noted it was unlikely that lithium batteries inside the devices had heated up and exploded. "Exploding lithium batteries cause a fire-like incident... that may cause minor burns, but the blast from these devices resulted from highly explosive materials," he said.

A source close to Hezbollah, speaking on condition of anonymity, said "the pagers that exploded concern a shipment recently imported by Hezbollah", which appeared to have been "sabotaged at the source".