Washington DC — The United States has urged Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to deescalate tensions after 32 people were killed and thousands wounded in back-to-back explosions of communication devices across Lebanon, in an unprecedented attack that was immediately blamed on Tel Aviv.

“We want both sides to try to keep us from moving into another conflict and spreading this conflict beyond where it is now," the US envoy to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told media in the US capital.

She said America is not trying to minimise the situation that occurred in Lebanon.

“We know the situation is still under investigation, but in no way are we minimising that," Thomas-Greenfield said, adding the US is still working on trying to get through the negotiations on the cessation of hostilities in besieged Gaza.

"We want the hostages released. We want calm in Gaza, so additional humanitarian assistance can be delivered to the suffering people in Gaza."

New front in Israel's Gaza onslaught

Fears of Israel's war on Gaza spilling over to Lebanon have grown after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 32 people and wounding over 3,000.

Beirut's preliminary investigation into pager explosions found that hundreds of pagers had been booby-trapped.