WORLD
3 MIN READ
Teamsters break 25-year streak: No presidential endorsement in 2024
Kamala Harris, who has branded herself as a staunch advocate for US labour, is snubbed by one of the largest and most influential American unions that could significantly impact the race against Donald Trump.
Teamsters break 25-year streak: No presidential endorsement in 2024
Non-endorsement by Teamsters is a remarkable break from the influential union's decades-long tradition of backing of Democratic presidential candidates./ Photo: Reuters   / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
September 18, 2024

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest and most influential US labour unions, has declined to make a presidential endorsement, breaking with a quarter-century tradition of backing Democratic White House hopefuls.

"Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business," Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move is a blow to US Vice President Kamala Harris, this year's Democratic nominee who has positioned hers elf as a fierce defender of American labour. In the Teamsters' internal survey conducted in July, Biden held a 44-36 percent lead over Donald Trump. Today, Trump has surged ahead, commanding a 60-34 lead over Kamala Harris in a Teamster online and phone poll.

RelatedOne-third Americans won't accept  results if their candidate loses: survey

Blue and white collar workers

RECOMMENDED

The Teamsters have previously backed GOP presidential candidates like Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H W Bush. O’Brien's recent engagement with former President Trump and other Republicans had already fuelled speculation that the union might once again diverge from its usual alliances.

O'Brien has been actively forging connections with Republicans, including Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo), to push forward the union's key policy goals, such as the Protecting Workers’ Right to Organise (PRO) Act, which enhances workers' ability to unionise and negotiate, as well as resisting national right-to-work legislation.

Founded in 1903 through the merger of the Team Drivers International Union and the Teamsters National Union, the union currently represents a diverse range of blue and white collar workers in both public and private sectors, with approximately 1.3 million members as of 2015.

RelatedWhat US history can—and can't—teach us about this unprecedented election
SOURCE:AFP, TRT World
Explore
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace