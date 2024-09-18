The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest and most influential US labour unions, has declined to make a presidential endorsement, breaking with a quarter-century tradition of backing Democratic White House hopefuls.

"Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business," Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move is a blow to US Vice President Kamala Harris, this year's Democratic nominee who has positioned hers elf as a fierce defender of American labour. In the Teamsters' internal survey conducted in July, Biden held a 44-36 percent lead over Donald Trump. Today, Trump has surged ahead, commanding a 60-34 lead over Kamala Harris in a Teamster online and phone poll.

Blue and white collar workers