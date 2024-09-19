Doctors in Lebanon have spoken of horrific eye wounds and finger amputations, a day after paging devices exploded across the country, killing 12 people and wounding up to 2,800.

"The injuries were mainly to the eyes and hands, with finger amputations, shrapnel in the eyes — some people lost their sight," said doctor Joelle Khadra on Wednesday, who was working in emergency at Beirut's Hotel-Dieu hospital.

Hundreds of wireless paging devices belonging to people across Lebanon exploded simultaneously on Tuesday, hours after Israel said it was broadening the aims of its genocidal war on Gaza to include Lebanon.

On Wednesday, walkie-talkies and other gadgets exploded across Lebanon again, killing some 20 people and wounding 450 others.

Khadra told the AFP news agency that Hotel-Dieu, located in the Lebanese capital's Christian-majority Ashrafieh district, treated about 80 wounded.

Around 20 "were admitted to intensive care immediately and were put on ventilators to ensure they wouldn't suffocate due to the swelling in their faces", she said.

"The rest are going one after the other to the operating room. Today, we have 55 surgeries," she added, wearing her white doctor's coat over her blue scrubs.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, charity workers, teachers and office administrators and an unknown number of Lebanese have been using pagers in Lebanon.

Israel's Lebanon push

The Lebanese government and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for attacks and mass casualties. Tel Aivv has not confirmed or denied role in the attacks but it has a history of targeting people in the region and abroad using cyber and other warfare.

Hezbollah has traded near daily cross-border fire with Israel as the latter continues its genocidal war on Gaza. The Lebanese group has vowed to retaliate for the pager blasts.

Tel Aviv has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000 others in nearly 11 months of war.

But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of the iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes. Another 10,000 have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli jails and torture chambers.

Hezbollah says its attacks on Israel will only stop when Israel ends its war on Palestinians. Meanwhile, Israel has vowed a new phase of war.

Speaking to Israeli troops on Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said, "We are at the start of a new phase in the war — it requires courage, determination and perseverance."

He made no mention of the exploding devices but praised the work of Israel’s army and security agencies, saying "the results are very impressive."