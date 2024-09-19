WORLD
Japan firm says no longer makes radio reportedly used in Lebanon blasts
It comes a day after the explosion of hundreds of paging devices used by Hezbollah killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others across Lebanon, in an attack blamed on Israel.
Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 19, 2024

Japanese firm Icom has said on Thursday that it had stopped producing the model of radios reportedly used in recent blasts in Lebanon around 10 years ago.

"The IC-V82 is a handheld radio that was produced and exported, including to the Middle East, from 2004 to October 2014. It was discontinued about 10 years ago, and since then, it has not been shipped from our company," Icom said in a statement.

"The production of the batteries needed to operate the main unit has also been discontinued, and a hologram seal to distinguish counterfeit products was not attached, so it is not possible to confirm whether the product shipped from our company," it said.

It added that products for overseas markets are sold exclusively through its authorised distributors, and that its export programme is based on Japanese security trade control regulations.

"All of our radios are manufactured at our production subsidiary, Wakayama Icom Inc., in Wakayama Prefecture, under a strict management system... so no parts other than those specified by our company are used in a product. In addition, all of our radios are manufactured at the same factory, and we do not manufacture them overseas," the statement said.

A series of explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday killed at least 37 people and injured over 3,000 in Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, officials said.

A source close to Hezbollah said walkie-talkies used by its members blew up in its Beirut stronghold, with state media reporting similar blasts in south and east Lebanon.

There was no comment from Israel. The White House warned all sides against "an escalation of any kind".

RelatedWar crimes committed in Lebanon pager, walkie-talkie attack: Legal expert
SOURCE:AFP
