Russia has taken two villages in the western Kursk region, a senior commander said, as Russian forces advance against thousands of Ukrainian forces who smashed through the Russian border last month.

Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of Chechnya's Akhmat special forces and deputy head of the Russian defence ministry's military-political department, said that Russia had taken Nikolayevo-Darino and Darino.

The villages are about 15 km (9 miles) from the former front lines that were established by Ukrainian forces in August - and give Russian forces a position from which to attack Sverdlikovo which Ukrainian forces have been using as a logistical centre.

"Our entire front has moved forward," Alaudinov said, adding that Russian forces were also advancing in eastern Ukraine.