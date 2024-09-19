On October 7, 2023, Dr. He Yin was teaching a remote sensing course to students at Kent State University when he learned about the Hamas-led armed incursion into Israel. He immediately switched his lab exercise from mapping wildfires in the United States to looking at burned areas in Israel. But when the Israeli military launched its full-scale ground invasion on October 27, Yin's attention shifted to Gaza.

Speaking to TRT World, he said he was horrified by what he found. By the end of October, approximately seven percent of Gaza's farmland had likely been damaged. In March, that figure rose to a staggering 48 percent, or nearly half of Gaza's tree cover. Now, based on his latest assessment from July, Yin said that over 60 percent of Gaza's agricultural fields have been damaged or destroyed, including greenhouses and tree crops like strawberries and olives.

“I don't believe I've encountered anything like it before in conflict zones. It reminded me of events I read about from World War II.”

According to some environmentalists, such devastation should be punishable by international law. That's why some activists are pushing the United Nations' top court to consider Israel's actions against Gaza's agriculture sector as a war crime.

Unprecedented warfare

In 2011, Yin looked into the effects of armed conflict on agricultural land in Syria, using 30-metre Landsat imagery. For Gaza, he used 3-metre Planetscope imagery, since the field sizes were smaller.

He found the scale of destruction in Gaza to be "much more severe."

"The nature of the damage is also different. In Syria, while some areas were directly affected by warfare, much of the damage stemmed from indirect factors like the lack of electricity, seeds, fertilisers, and water, which led to land abandonment. In Gaza, most of the damage is direct, caused by fighting, bombings, and bulldozing."

Yin's findings correspond with data provided by UNOSAT, the United Nation's satellite centre. In its latest report, UNOSAT estimated that approximately 68 percent of Gaza's cropland experienced "significant decline" due to "razing, heavy vehicle activity, bombing, shelling, and other conflict-related dynamics."

In addition, there has been widespread damage to agricultural infrastructure, including roads, energy sources, wells, and irrigation networks.

The Israeli military denies targeting agricultural lands. But satellite imagery by independent researchers and ground testimonials say otherwise.

Food insecurity

The widespread destruction of Gaza's agricultural land has severely impacted the population's access to food. Locally sourced vegetables and other food products are simply no longer available, said Mahmoud Alsaqqa, head of the food security and livelihood program at Oxfam Gaza Response.

Speaking to TRT World, Alsaqqa said, "We used to help farmers and breeders improve the quality of their produce, while also promoting innovative ideas to address climate change challenges through new practices and technologies. Sadly, we are now simply fighting to survive and protect what's left."

Originally from Gaza City, Alsaqqa has been displaced twice. Last month, he visited northern Gaza, where he met some of his colleagues, along with other displaced people. "The exhaustion and fatigue was evident on their faces. It was clear how much weight they had lost," he added.

According to the UN, approximately 96 percent of the population of Gaza face high levels of acute food insecurity, while 22 percent of the population (or 495,000 people) are facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity.

Destroying the environment has also hurt the economy.