The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has reached 268, with 88 people missing, the junta has said, as state media reported the first arrival of foreign aid.

Yagi swept across northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar more than a week ago, triggering floods and landslides that have killed 588 people across the region, according to official figures.

The floods in 56 townships in Myanmar had resulted in "268 deaths and 88 people missing", the junta's information team said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that nearly 270,000 hectares (more than 660,000 acres) of rice and other crops had been submerged, and more than 100,000 farm animals killed.

The previous death toll reported by state TV was 226, with 77 people missing.