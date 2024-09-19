In a remarkable medical feat, a team of 60 doctors in Ankara worked 14 hours in a surgical room to successfully separate 11-month-old conjoined twins Mirha and Minal.

The twin girls, born in Pakistan with their heads joined together, were facing a bleak future.

After struggling to find a way to help the little girls in Pakistan, their family pleaded with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help. That set in motion an extraordinary journey of hope.

The family’s quest for a miracle began when they contacted renowned London-based pediatric neurosurgeon Dr Owase Jeelani for advice.

After reviewing the girls' medical reports and photos, Jeelani saw potential for safely separating the twins, but the cost of the procedure in the UK was prohibitive.

Moved by the family's situation, Jeelani reached out to President Erdogan, who responded immediately, ensuring the twins’ treatment was carried out in Türkiye.

The journey

In May, Mirha and Minal arrived in Ankara and were admitted to Bilkent City Hospital under close medical supervision.

The separation surgery, a highly complex and delicate procedure, was carried out in two stages. Led by Jeelani, alongside Turkish surgeons Dr Harun Demirci and Dr Hasan Murat Ergani, the medical team embarked on one of the most challenging operations of their careers.

On July 19, the final 14-hour surgery successfully separated the girls, whose skulls had been fused since birth.

Dr. Aziz Ahmet Surel, the hospital's coordinating chief physician, highlighted the international collaboration involved, describing it as a "successful transfer of knowledge and expertise" between Turkish and British teams.

The significance of the surgery, he said, was felt by all. "Seeing the healthy, smiling faces of the babies now, compared to their conjoined state when they first arrived, is an indescribable joy."

Dr Namik Yasar Ozbek, head of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, echoed this sentiment, praising the extensive teamwork required to give the twins a new life.