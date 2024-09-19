Only a month after Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became unstoppable both domestically and internationally.

Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee has been posting cute moments of the animals in his care for about five years. He never imagined Khao Kheow Open Zoo's newborn pygmy hippo would become an internet megastar within weeks.

Cars started lining up outside the zoo well before it opened Thursday. Visitors travelled from near and far for a chance to see the pudgy, expressive 2-month-old in person at the zoo about 100 kilometres southeast of Bangkok.

The pit where Moo Deng lives with her mom, Jona, was packed almost immediately, with people coming and cheering every time the pink-cheeked baby animal made skittish movements. “It was beyond expectation,” Atthapon told The Associated Press.

Moo Deng, The name was chosen by fans via a poll on social media, and it matches her other siblings Moo Toon and Moo Waan.

Already, Moo Deng has been made into memes. Artists are drawing cartoons based on her. Social media platform X even featured her in its official account’s post.

With all that fame, zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi said they have begun patenting and trademarking “Moo Deng the hippo” to prevent the animal from being commercialised by anyone else. "After we do this, we will have more income to support activities that will make the animals’ lives better,” he said.

“The benefits we get will return to the zoo to improve the life of all animals here.” The zoo sits on 800 hectares (almost 2,000 acres) of land and is home to more than 2,000 animals. It runs breeder programs for many endangered species like Moo Deng's.

Related Thai zoo invites people to name baby pygmy hippo

Bouncing on social media