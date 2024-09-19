WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ten-year-old Japanese student dies after being stabbed in China
Japan condemns the attack as "extremely regrettable," requesting China to provide details of the attack and do its utmost to prevent a recurrence of similar attacks on the Japanese.
Ten-year-old Japanese student dies after being stabbed in China
The student was stabbed by a man about 200 meters (220 yards) from the gate of the Shenzhen Japanese School. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
September 19, 2024

Officials in Tokyo said that a 10-year-old Japanese student attending a Japanese school in southern China who was attacked the day before has died, asking Beijing to provide details of the stabbing and take preventive measures. A suspect is in custody.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed condolences and said it was “extremely regrettable” that the student died despite requests for caution and enhanced safety around the time of the anniversary of the start of Japan's invasion of China in the 1930s.

Kamikawa said she also instructed Japanese schools in China to review their safety measures, and requested China to provide details of the attack and do its utmost to prevent a recurrence of similar attacks on the Japanese.

The student was stabbed by a man about 200 meters (220 yards) from the gate of the Shenzhen Japanese School, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian said in a daily briefing.

"The attacker was arrested on site. The case is still being further investigated,” Lin said.

RECOMMENDED

The motive for the attack in the city of Shenzhen was not immediately clear.

In an email sent to Japanese citizens living in China, the Japanese Embassy warned residents to be vigilant and take precautions, citing knife attacks in recent months. The Japanese Consulate in Guangzhou, which is responsible for Shenzhen, called for measures to prevent such incidents.

On June 24th, a knife attack at a school bus stop for a Japanese school in the southeastern city of Suzhou killed a Chinese national who was trying to stop the attacker and injured a Japanese mother and her child.

Earlier in June, a Chinese man stabbed four US university instructors at a public park in Jilin in the northeast and a Chinese person who tried to intervene. The four instructors from Cornell College were teaching at Beihua University. Their injuries were not critical.

RelatedChina-Japan seek to end deadlock in bilateral ties
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'