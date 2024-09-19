Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Ankara’s warning that the Israeli war on Palestine’s Gaza and Tel Aviv's continued hostilities aimed at other regional actors risks plunging the entire Middle East into war.

Jordan is on a high military alert as Israel carries out military operations in the occupied West Bank, Fidan, who was in Amman earlier this week for a summit of Muslim countries, told Anadolu Agency in an interview on Thursday.

“Jordan is communicating to both its allies and international partners that it will not remain silent on Israel's actions. This alarming development, coupled with the current threats involving Lebanon and possibly Egypt, indicates that the risk of a widespread war is ever-present,” he said.

“Netanyahu appears determined to escalate this further."

Fidan's comments come a day after Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of trying to pull neighbouring countries into a regional war as the Jewish state expands confrontation on multiple fronts.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a series of explosions in pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon killed at least 32 people, including Hezbollah militants and civilians.

Fidan said that threats against Lebanon persist following targeted explosions of communication devices in attacks attributed to Israel and that Iran’s involvement could lead to a larger war.

He warned that Israel’s strategy initially focused on besieged Gaza, where it has killed over 41,000 people since last October, but now it appears to be shifting towards Lebanon.