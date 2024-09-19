TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's BRICS bid is response to EU membership delay
Ankara is looking for other alliances because the European Union has still not admitted it as a member, says Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye's BRICS bid is response to EU membership delay
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the BRICS+ session on a two-day BRICS foreign ministers summit held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, in June. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
September 19, 2024

Türkiye wouldn't be searching for new alliances if it had achieved membership in the European Union, where it has held candidate status since December 1999, says the country's top diplomat, Hakan Fidan.

The statement comes amid growing anticipation that Türkiye has been seeking to join the Russia-led BRICS alliance.

"If our economic integration with the European Union had been crowned with membership, which is now (only) at the level of the Customs Union, maybe we would not be on such a search," Fidan told Anadolu Agency in a live interview on Thursday.

The foreign minister said that Türkiye acted on good intentions regarding its ambitions for full EU membership since applying to join the bloc in 1987, but accession talks have been stuck in a rut.

Now, Ankara is looking at other options.

RECOMMENDED

"We see that the power matrix is constantly evolving, especially in the current world where there are approximately 200 nation-state actors," Fidan said, stressing that "every country has to form economic, security and political alliances."

"No country has the chance to handle crises in the world without forming an alliance, that is, without paying a huge price."

Founded in 2006, BRICS initially included Russia, Brazil, India, and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. Recently, BRICS has expanded further to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE, broadening its reach across the globe.

The organisation seeks to reshape current international economic and political dynamics by offering an alternative to West-led groupings.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'