TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces neutralise 50 PKK/YPG terrorists in recent operations
Defence ministry’s spokesperson announces that the total number of terrorists neutralised since January 1 has risen to 2,013.
Turkish forces neutralise 50 PKK/YPG terrorists in recent operations
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
September 19, 2024

Turkish security forces had neutralised 50 PKK/YPG terrorists over the past week in northern Iraq and northern Syria near the Turkish border, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk, the ministry’s spokesperson, reported at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday that this figure brings the total number of terrorists neutralised since January 1 to 2,013, with 1,017 neutralised in Iraq and 996 in northern Syria.

The term "neutralise" in this context refers to terrorists who have either been killed, captured, or surrendered.

RelatedTen things to know about the YPG

The PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has conducted a decades-long campaign of violence, resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG, its Syrian affiliate, similarly poses a threat in northern Syria, where it continues to target both Turkish forces and local Syrian communities amid the instability left by Syria's ongoing conflict.

RECOMMENDED

Border security

In addition to the counter-terrorism operations, Akturk reported that 387 individuals, including 12 suspected members of terrorist groups, were apprehended while attempting to cross Türkiye’s border over the past week illegally.

Another 1,667 individuals were prevented from crossing.

Since the beginning of the year, 10,478 people have been caught attempting to enter Türkiye illegally, while 76,989 others have been stopped from crossing the border.

These figures underscore Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and manage border security amid regional instability.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'