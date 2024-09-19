Turkish security forces had neutralised 50 PKK/YPG terrorists over the past week in northern Iraq and northern Syria near the Turkish border, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk, the ministry’s spokesperson, reported at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday that this figure brings the total number of terrorists neutralised since January 1 to 2,013, with 1,017 neutralised in Iraq and 996 in northern Syria.

The term "neutralise" in this context refers to terrorists who have either been killed, captured, or surrendered.

Related Ten things to know about the YPG

The PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has conducted a decades-long campaign of violence, resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG, its Syrian affiliate, similarly poses a threat in northern Syria, where it continues to target both Turkish forces and local Syrian communities amid the instability left by Syria's ongoing conflict.