Swedish prosecutors have charged a woman with crimes against humanity for acts in Syria against women and children of the Yazidi religious minority in 2014-2016, the first time the Nordic country has brought this charge.

The woman, a 52-year-old Swedish citizen identified in the court indictment as Lina Ishaq, also faces charges of genocide and war crimes - or as an accessory to them - between 2014 and 2016, they said on Thursday.

Prosecutors said she had travelled to Syria to help establish the rule there of Daesh, a terrorist group that seized large swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014 before eventually being defeated.

Prosecutor Reena Devgun said in a statement the woman was suspected of "buying or receiving civilian women and children belonging to the Yazidi minority in her residence in Raqqa in Syria", and treating them as slaves.

"Furthermore, they were subjected to severe suffering, slavery or other inhumane treatment. In violation of international law they were deprived of liberty in the woman's home and prevented from leaving," Devgun said.