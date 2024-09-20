Friday, September 20, 2024

1936 GMT — The UN human rights chief has strongly denounced a series of deadly explosions of pagers and radio devices in Lebanon, calling it "a war crime."

Saying that he is "appalled" by the deadly attacks on civilians in Lebanon on Sept. 17 and 18, Volker Turk told a UN Security Council session that "these attacks represent a new development in warfare, where communication tools become weapons."

Also, United Nations political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo warned the Security Council that if violence continues between Israel, Palestinian Hamas and Lebanese group Hezbollah, then "we risk seeing a conflagration that could dwarf even the devastation and suffering witnessed so far."

More updates 👇

1932 GMT — Türkiye’s communications chief urges immediate action to end Israeli attacks on Gaza

Türkiye's communications director has called for immediate action to end Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, marking the "350th day of this genocide."

In a statement shared on X, Fahrettin Altun said: "Today marks the 350th day of this genocide. Remaining silent about this genocide makes us complicit in this tragedy."

"For the sake of justice, for the conscience of humanity, and for our future, we must raise our voices and act immediately to stop this massacre," he added.

1907 GMT — Footage of Israeli troops throwing Palestinian bodies off roof 'inhumane': UN

UN has condemned the "inhumane" video footage showing Israeli forces throwing Palestinian bodies from a roof in the occupied West Bank.

Asked about video clips shared on social media showing Israeli forces throwing bodies of Palestinians off a roof in Qabatiya near Jenin, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that the video "is frankly grotesque and inhumane."

"From what we've seen this morning, we're obviously very concerned about the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank, including the latest Israeli military operation," he added.

1857 GMT — US defence chief expresses concern over Israel-Lebanon tensions

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to express "concern" over the current escalation of exchanges between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Austin "strongly reemphasised the importance of reaching a diplomatic resolution that enables residents to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

1753 GMT — Gaza faces blood shortage as Israeli strikes destroy blood bank of major hospital

The ongoing deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza have left a devastating impact on the health infrastructure, especially in the northern part of the region.

After 350 days of continuous bombardment, the central blood bank affiliated with al-Shifa Hospital was destroyed, making it nearly impossible to meet the urgent blood needs of the wounded and ill Palestinians.

Compounding this crisis, the widespread hunger gripping the region means that even those willing to donate blood are unable to do so due to malnutrition.

1737 GMT — Israel's goals clear, actions speak for themselves: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a short statement following the "killing" of a senior Hezbollah commander, declaring Israel's goals were clear and its actions speak for themselves, Israeli media reported.

1727 GMT — UN 'very concerned' after Beirut strikes, urges restraint

The United Nations has said it was "very concerned" after Israeli strikes hit the Lebanese capital Beirut, and urged all parties to exercise "maximum restraint."

"We are, of course, very concerned about the heightened escalation... including the deadly strikes we saw in Beirut today. We urge all parties to de-escalate immediately. All must exercise maximum restraint," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

1727 GMT — Israeli strike in Beirut 'another alarming escalation': UN

The UN's special coordinator for Lebanon has raised concern over the latest escalation in the region following Israeli air strikes in Beirut.

"This afternoon's strike in a densely populated area in the southern suburbs of #Beirut is yet another alarming escalation," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaer t said on X.

"We are witnessing an extremely dangerous cycle of violence with devastating consequences. This must stop now. A diplomatic way out is still possible," she said.

1715 GMT — Israeli strike in Beirut a 'brutal' escalation: Hamas

Hamas has said that it condemned the "brutal" Israeli strike on Beirut that the Israeli military claimed killed the head of the Hezbollah group's Radwan unit.

A Hamas statement said it "condemns the brutal and terrorist aggression launched by the Zionist enemy's army aircraft on the southern suburb of Beirut", adding it was "an escalation of Zionist aggression".

1705 GMT — Israel will continue until war goals achieved: Gallant

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said Israel would not let up following the attack in Beirut.

"The sequence of actions in the new phase will continue until our goal is achieved: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," he said in a statement on the social media platform X.

1652 GMT — Beirut strike killed about 10 commanders, Hezbollah unit chief, Israel claims

The Israeli military has claimed its air strike in Beirut that eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, the chief of Hezbollah's elite unit, also killed about 10 commanders of the Lebanese group.

"We targeted those responsible for the daily rocket fire, Ibrahim Aqil along with senior commanders from the Radwan force. About 10 commanders were killed there," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israeli military, told a media briefing.

1558 GMT — Gaza ceasefire deal still realistic: Biden

Reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal is still realistic, US President Joe Biden has said at the White House, telling reporters: "We have to keep at it."

Asked about the impact of fighting elsewhere in the region, Biden also said: "We have to make sure that the people of northern Israel as well as southern Lebanon are able to get back to their homes, and get back safely."

1540 GMT — Iranian embassy in Lebanon condemns Israeli attack as 'madness'

The Iranian embassy in Lebanon has condemned Israel's attack on Beirut's southern suburbs as "Israeli madness that crossed all lines" by targeting residential buildings, it said in a post on X.

1523 GMT — Israel kills at least 13 Palestinians in Gaza's Rafah

At least 13 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli shelling that hit two homes in Gaza's Rafah, medical sources and the media office in Gaza have said.

1517 GMT — Lebanese premier condemns Israeli strike on Beirut as 'mass genocide'

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said that the recent Israeli air strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut is a serious escalation.

Mikati emphasised that this action is part of a broader pattern that resembles "mass genocide." His comments came during a cabinet session he chaired in the government headquarters in Beirut, according to a statement from his media office.

1456 GMT — Israel going 'too far' in war on Gaza, warns New Zealand

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters has said that Israel was going "too far" in the ongoing war on Gaza. Flagging concern as the war nears one year, Peters said Tel Aviv "created misery for innocent people."

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, he also defended his country's support for Palestine resolution in the UN General Assembly on Wednesday and said: "We have to do the best we can to try and see that this misery is over."

“We have consistently said that a two-state solution is the only durable and just solution for Israelis and Palestinians,” he said.

1435 GMT — White House's Kirby urges Americans to leave Lebanon

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said he was not aware of any Israel notification to the United States before its strikes in Beirut, adding that Americans were strongly urged not to travel to Lebanon or to leave if they are already there.

Kirby, speaking to reporters, said he could not comment on the latest strikes but reiterated that the Biden administration is seeking to avoid an escalation in the region.

1432 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attack in Beirut rises to eight

At least 12 people have been killed and 66 wounded after the Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon's Health Ministry has said.

1431 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli intelligence base as retaliation

Hezbollah has said it launched Katyusha rockets at a north Israel intelligence base it blamed for "targeted" killings, in its first attack after Israel launched a deadly strike on the group's south Beirut stronghold.

The Lebanese group said its fighters had targeted "the main intelligence headquarters in the northern region responsible for assassinations... with volleys of Katyusha rockets", adding the attack was "in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks" on south Lebanon.

1358 GMT — Netanyahu to delay departure for US due to security situation in north: Israeli official

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay his departure to New York by a day due to the security situation in the country's north, an official in his office has said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his visit to the US by one day in light of the security situation in the north of Israel," the official said, asking not to be named. He said that Netanyahu will now travel on September 25, instead of September 24 as previously planned.

1324 GMT — Israel's Beirut strike kills five children: Lebanese media

At leastfive children have been killed in the Israeli air strike on the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon’s official news agency has reported preliminary toll.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the strike damaged buildings in southern Beirut, and ambulances transported several injured to hospital.

Air attack's target in Beirut was Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah's head of operations, an Israeli security official told Army Radio. There are reports in the Israeli media that he was killed in the strike.

Hezbollah has yet to confirm.

1301 GMT — Israel carries out air strike on Beirut: Hezbollah's media

The Israeli military has said it carried out a "targeted strike" in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The Israeli army "conducted a targeted strike in Beirut. At this moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines," the military said, providing no further details.

Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported "an attack" on the area.

The strikes hit near key Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs, according to security sources.

1245 GMT — 716 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, illegal settlers in West Bank

At least 716 Palestinians, including 160 children, have been killed by Israeli army fires and illegal settler attacks in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, Palestine's Health Ministry has said.